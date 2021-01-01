



We are honored you are considering Coppell ISD as a career option. We are a progressive, academically focused learning community that keeps student achievement at the forefront of everything we do. CISD provides a great opportunity for educators to grow and develop professionally. We are continually looking for quality people to become part of our learning community. Whether you are a first year teacher or a seasoned veteran, there is a place for you in Coppell ISD!



Coppell ISD is an equal opportunity employer. The district does not discriminate in any of its programs, activities, services, and other operations on the basis of race, color, or national origin.